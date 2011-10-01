Arguably Juve’s biggest summer signing is officially a Bianconeri player after having putting his pen to paper and completed all the necessary medical evaluations. Federico Bernardeschi has now chosen his squad number. Much to the surprise of fans and followers alike, the former Fiorentina player has chosen to wear number 33 this upcoming season. Many thought that he would be the heir to the number 10 shirt worn by his idols Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero.

Bernardeschi is welcomed to Juventus with open arms, as they continue to restructure their squad this summer. The young Italian international should be a perfect fit for Allegri’s system, and his versatility to play centrally or on the wing gives the Italian champions a wealth of quality options in attack. Alongside Dybala and another new signing Douglas Costa from Bayern, the Juve front line looks as imposing as ever, with Higuain and Mandzukic occupying the box forward striker roles.