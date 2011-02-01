Juve, Ogbonna: "Tottenham won’t be easy. AC Milan? Yes I am a fan of the club"

Juventus are set to take on Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage. Here is what West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna had to say to the press about Juventus' next UCL game as well as other interesting topics:



"It won't be an easy game for the bianconeri because Tottenham has a complete squad and don’t have many flaws. They play a very fluid style of football and Juve will have to watch out because they are a very quick team. Even so, Juventus are the favourites in my book. Are you a Juve or Torino fan? To tell you the truth I am an AC Milan fan since my early days as a youngster. They are currently lacking the winning spirit and Bonucci is the proof of this. More than individual problems it is a team issue and this is what makes Juventus so strong. Juve have a winning mentality which is something AC Milan does not have right now. Let's see what the future holds....".