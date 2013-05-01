Juventus continue to plan long term and the club’s transfer supremo Fabio Paratici along with CEO Beppe Marotta, is looking for low-cost options to top up the squad.



The name that seems to top the wanted list is German midfielder Leon Goretzka. The 22-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Schalke 04 and has already advised the club he will not be renewing at the end of the season.





Writing for Calciomercato.com, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that although the Bianconeri have made the youngster a priority, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich look to be in pole-position with Goretzka open to a move to Bavaria and with Juve having excellent relations with the German side, Paratici does not want to tread on any toes when it comes to transfer dealings as they wait and observe evets over the coming months.

Another player on the radar is Liverpool midfielder Emre Can who is also yet to sign a new deal at Anfield. The 23-year-old has hinted that he is unlikely to remain on Merseyside after the current campaign and Juventus once again are prepared to take a softly, softly approach in negotiations.



Romano writes that they will give the player space to talk to his current employers but if nothing materialises over the next few months, Paratici will attempt to open negotiations with Can and his representatives.