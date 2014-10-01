Juve on red alert as both Manchester clubs and Chelsea prepare summer bids for Dani Alves
06 May at 14:15Juventus are on red alert as Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are ready to make a summer bid for the Old Lady’s Brazilian star Dani Alves, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The former Barcelona star moved to the J Stadium as a free agent last summer and after a bad start to the season he is imposing himself as one of the most decisive players in the Old Lady’s squad.
His latest performance for the bianconeri was nothing short of spectacular. The experienced Brazilian right-back was played as attacking winger by Juve boss Max Allegri in Juventus’ Champions League semi-final first leg against Monaco delivering two eye-catching assists for Gonzalo Higuain.
The Brazilain turns 34 today and still has one year left in his contract with the Serie A giants. According to Ilbianconero.com, Juventus must now decide whether to listen to offers for the Brazilian star or keep him in Turin until the natural expiration of his contract.
Chelsea, Manchester United and City are reportedly interested in signing the player as each of these Premier League club would need a new right-back for next season.
