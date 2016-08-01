Juve on red alert as Chelsea and Liverpool pounce on Belgian starlet
11 April at 12:15
Chelsea and Liverpool are among a host of clubs interested in signing Anderlecht starlet Youri Tielemans next summer, The Sun reports. The English tabloid claims the Premier League giants are keen on the 18-year-old who has 18 goals and 11 assists in 43 games in all competitions so far this season.
Tielemans is among the most promising footballers in Europe and many other European clubs are being scouting the emerging Belgian talent. Juventus and AS Roma, for example, are being linked with a summer move for the Belgian midfielder who made senior debut with Anderlecht aged 16.
The club’s director of sport confirmed the interest of big European clubs for the talented footballer last January saying: “it’s already extraordinary that we have been able to enjoy three seasons of such talent. Tielemans is on all lists of most promising young players in Europe. We know he is followed by big clubs.”
According to The Sun, however, AS Monaco are leading the race to sign the promising midfielder with Manchester United scouts that will closely monitor Tielemans on Thursday as the Red Devils face Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter finals.
