Juve on red alert as Liverpool and Arsenal pounce on Barcelona midfielder
25 March at 16:20Juventus have emerged as serious contenders for Barcelona midfield star Rafinha who is finally playing on a regular basis at the Nou Camp under Luis Enrique. The departure of the Spanish tactician at the end of the season, however, could leave the Brazilian midfielder to follow his mentor out of the Nou Camp at the end of the season.
The Serie A giants will be facing Barcelona in Champions League in April, therefore representatives of the Old Lady will have two chances to scout the product of the club’s academy in a big European cluash.
Juventus, however, are not the only club interested in welcoming the player’s services as reports in England suggest the bianconeri will have to face competition from the Premier League.
According to Mundo Deportivo (via ilbianconero) Liverpool and Arsenal have joined Juventus in race to sign the 24-year-old whose contract at the Nou Camp expires in June 202.
Rafinha has seven goals and five assists in 27 appearances with the blaugrana and he can either play as centre midfielder or right winger.
