Juventus and Inter are among the clubs interested in signing unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez who has 13 months left in his contract with the Gunners and seems not willing to sign a contract extension with the North London club.The Chile star has 24 goals and 18 assists in 46 appearances forTrouble is, Arsenal may be forced to sellif the Gunners do not want to see the player leave the Emirates as a free agent at the end of next season.Manchester City and Chelsea have also emerged as possible contenders for the talented winger with Pep Guardiola who known to be an admirer of the former Udinese starlet.The Catalan boss is reported to be ready to make Sanchez the better paid player in the Premier League to reunite with his former Barcelona player at the Etihad Stadium. The Sun, According to Guardiola is considering offering promising defender Jason Denayer as part of the deal to sign Sanchez from Arsenal.by including the 21-year-old in a player-plus-cash swap deal.​Denayer is set to return to Manchester City in the summer after spending the current season on loan at Sunderland playing featuring in 28 games with the Black Cats.