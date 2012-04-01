Juve on red alert as Man City prepare swap deal to sign unhappy Arsenal star
10 May at 17:50Juventus and Inter are among the clubs interested in signing unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez who has 13 months left in his contract with the Gunners and seems not willing to sign a contract extension with the North London club.
The Chile star has 24 goals and 18 assists in 46 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions so far this season and the Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger has recently revealed that he won’t listen to any offer for the former Barça man in the summer.
Trouble is, Arsenal may be forced to sell Sanchez in the summer if the Gunners do not want to see the player leave the Emirates as a free agent at the end of next season.
Manchester City and Chelsea have also emerged as possible contenders for the talented winger with Pep Guardiola who known to be an admirer of the former Udinese starlet.
The Catalan boss is reported to be ready to make Sanchez the better paid player in the Premier League to reunite with his former Barcelona player at the Etihad Stadium.
According to The Sun, Guardiola is considering offering promising defender Jason Denayer as part of the deal to sign Sanchez from Arsenal. The Gunners have slapped £ 50 million price-tag on Sanchez and Guardiola hopes he can manage to lower Arsenal’s demands by including the 21-year-old in a player-plus-cash swap deal.
Denayer is set to return to Manchester City in the summer after spending the current season on loan at Sunderland playing featuring in 28 games with the Black Cats.
Go to comments