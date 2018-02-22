Juve on red alert as Real Madrid pounce on Man Utd trio
05 April at 15:10Juventus are long time admirers of Manchester United star Anthony Martial who could be leaving the Old Trafford in the summer as he is out of contract in June 2019. According to reports in England, however, the Frenchman is also wanted by Real Madrid.
The Manchester Evening Standard, in fact, reports the Merengues have set their sights on both Martial and Paul Pogba.
The latter is unhappy with José Mourinho and is tipped to leave the Old Trafford in the summer.
Juventus had also been linked with a move for their former midfielder but Tuttosport claimed a few weeks ago that the Old Lady has no release clause to take the player’s back to Turin. On the other hand, as per L’Equipe, the Serie A giants can sign the player activating a € 60 million clause.
According to the Manchester Evening Standard, Real Madrid are also still interested in signing David De Gea despite Keilor Navas’ positive performances this season.
