Juve open talks with Man Utd as Darmian gives green light to summer move
23 February at 14:13Juventus have reached an agreement with Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, Ilbianconero.com reports.
Our Nicola Balice claims that the Italian defender is willing to make Serie A return and his entourage has reached a principle of agreement with the Old Lady.
Chiefs of the Serie A giants are already working to get some defensive reinforcements given that Stephan Lichtsteiner will be allowed to leave Turin at the end of the season with his contract that expires on the 30th of June.
Darmian has agreed to join Juve from the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign and the Old Lady is now in talks with Manchester United trying to reach an economic agreement with the Red Devils.
Darmian joined Manchester United for € 18 million in summer 2015 and has gone on to play 80 games with the Red Devils since.
The former Torino star is a priority target for the bianconeri who are already trying to finalize a deal for next summer.
