Juventus have reached an agreement with Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, Ilbianconero.com reports. Our Nicola Balice​Chiefs of the Serie A giants are already working to get some defensive reinforcements given that Stephan Lichtsteinerwith his contract that expires on the 30of June.​Darmian has agreed to join Juve from the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign and the Old Lady is now in talks with Manchester United​Darmian joined Manchester United forand has gone on to play 80 games with the Red Devils since.The former Torino star is a priority target for the bianconeri who are already trying to finalize a deal for next summer.