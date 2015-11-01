Juve owned wing-back injures himself in Italy's game versus Spain: the latest

It wasn't an easy night for Italy last night as they suffered a 3-0 loss to Spain. To make things worse, Leonardo Spinazzola picked up an injury late on in the game as he will be sent back home to Atalanta. Here is what Ventura had to say on the matter in an interview with the press: "Yes I will have to call someone else for our upcoming game against Israel since Spinazzola got hurt...". Other than Spinazzola, Bonucci will also be sent back home since he will be suspended for Italy's next game against Israel.



It is still not known how severely he got hurt but this is bad news for Atalanta. Juventus wanted to bring him back in Turin this past summer but failed to do so. He will be playing in Bergamo at least for the next 6 months as a Juve return is on the cards in 2018. He had a solid campaign last season as he appeared in 32 games for Gasperini's side. Atalanta will have a different look this season as they lost a few key players during the summer...