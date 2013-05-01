Juve, Pirlo: "Champions league? The bianconeri can go far...."
24 January at 09:30Andrea Pirlo decided to retire from football in 2017 as his last stint was with New York City F.C. in the MLS. Pirlo, a former AC Milan and Juventus star, was recently asked about the state of his former Italian soccer team (Juve) and more specifically on their chances of winning the UEFA Champions league. This is what the former Italian World cup winner had to say to Sky Sport (via Tuttomercatoweb) on the matter:
"Juve are definitely a strong team and the proof of this is their track record in the Italian Serie A and in the UCL over the last few years. They were able to come out of a group that was believed to be the group of death as they finished second behind Barcelona. So we should not write Juve off just yet as they have the potential to win the UCL title. I think they can surprise a few people this season...".
Juventus will be kicking off their next Champions league game against Tottenham F.C. in the round of 16 on February 13th 2018 at 20h45 in Turin.
