Juve plan summer revolution and it concerns Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham
13 April at 15:25Juventus are planning another summer transfer revolution and that could concern a few Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, the Old Lady’s summer shopping list is already pretty full. The bianconeri will reportedly sign at least one new player per role and talks with summer transfer targets have already begun.
The Serie A giants are reportedly close to signing Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian who is their no. Option to strengthen their defensive pack. A few weeks ago, Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that the player is strongly interested in a return to Italy where he had already played with Torino and AC Milan.
Darmian, however, is not the only Manchester United player on Juventus’ shortlist. The Old Lady is also interested in signing Anthony Martial although Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata is also emerging as a concrete option for the Serie A giants.
As for their midfield, Emre Can is Juventus’ transfer priority but Juve will sign two midfielders in the summer and the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Mousa Dembélé are also being monitored by the Serie A giants.
