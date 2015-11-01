Juventus are planning a marquee signing in the summer and there are several names in the notebook.



According to Tuttosport, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti remains the dream for bianconeri chiefs with the Italian’s future in the French capital coming under increasing scrutiny. There are alternatives however, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric has always been admired in Turin but the name at the top of the list, is believed to be Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.





Reports from Ilbianconero.com claim that CEO Beppe Marotta has never given up on trying to land the 28-year-old after enquiries into his availability were made last summer. Despite the recent signing of Genoa’s Tomas Rincon, the potential summer departure of Miralem Pjanic to Arsenal could leave a creative void in the central areas.

Rakitic joined Barcelona in 2014 from Sevilla and the Croatian has been one of the unsung heroes in Luis Enrique’s team. Having now made over 80 appearances for the Blaugrana, Rakitic has hinted that his future could lie away from the Camp Nou and Serie A could be a one of his potential destinations.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler