The football world is always filled with stories of all sorts, from the funniest jokes to the most serious injuries and everything in betwee. Social media only adds to that spectrum, allowing fans across the world to create memes that give us yet another laugh or smile. After the blockbuster deal that sees Neymar move to Paris from Barcelona, there was an interesting meme showing Allegri with a concerned look on his face. And the caption reads “When Barcelona are selling Neymar, and you already are thinking that they want to buy Dybala”. Interestingly, the meme was liked by Dybala’s Juve teammate Claudio Marchisio...

"When Barcelona is selling Neymar & you think about them trying to sign Dybala"



& @ClaMarchisio8 likes the post