Juve prefer Can over Ozil

Reports from IlBianconero suggest that Serie A giants Juventus prefer a move for Liverpool's Emre Can over a one for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.



While Can has been linked with a free move to Juventus already, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Sky Sports said two weeks ago that a move to the Old Lady is close. As far as Ozil goes, the German too has recently drawn strong links with Juventus and his contract at Arsenal too runs out when the ongoing campaign ends.



It is said that Juve believe that Can will be a better signing than Ozil next summer.What Gary Neville has recently said about Can is very relevant and is one reason why he is preferred over the German playmaker. Neville said: "Can is a fantastic player with great personality and character. He will not be a frontpage star like Coutinho, but Juventus have a lot of players like him: useful, strong and smart."



Juve don't want to take chances with Can as the recent example of Axel Witsel's failed move is an example of how things can go wrong. The ages of both Can and Ozil also play a part in Juve's decision. Can is just 24, while Ozil will turn 30 in October.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)