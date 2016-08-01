Juve prepare summer bid for Man Utd full-back

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is increasingly determined to secure a move back to Italy in the summer, having been very much on the periphery of manager José Mourinho.



Juventus, Inter, Napoli and Roma have all been linked with a move for the former Torino man, though nothing concrete has materialised, until now that is.



Indeed, it looks like the Bianconeri are set to strike first and are said to be readying an offer ahead of a summer bid for the 28-year-old. Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are both said to be huge fans of him, given his ability to play on both flanks.



Having joined the Red Devils back in 2015 when they were managed by Louis van Gaal, Darmian’s career has failed to take off as expected. Now it seems he will be given the chance to move on and try his luck elsewhere, courtesy of the Scudetto holders.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)