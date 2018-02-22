

"The team, as always in the post-game days, was divided into two groups: one, composed of players who played against Bologna, engaged in a recovery job, the other in athletic and technical exercises. Sturaro, De Sciglio and Mandzukic also belonged to this group." "Significant steps have been taken towards another Scudetto, however, not we will have to switch focus to the Coppa Italia final against Milan. In Rome, Juventus will go hunting for their fourth consecutive Coppa Italia title. This morning, the Bianconeri started working ahead of the game.

The Turin side came back from going behind against Bologna, eventually winning 3-1 after Douglas Costa proved his worth on the pitch.

Mario Mandzukic, Mattia De Sciglio and Stefano Sturaro trained with the rest of the Juventus squad during today's training session. Mandzukic should recover in time for the Coppa Italia final against Milan on Wednesday. Here is the official club statement on the matter.