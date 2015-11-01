Douglas Costa. The pink journal explains that the Bianconeri have been put off by the German clubs asking price of around €35M which could be good news for Liverpool.

Reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) claim that Juventus have retired from the race to sign Bayern Munich play-maker. The pink journal explains that the Bianconeri have been put off by the German clubs asking price of around €35M which could be good news for Liverpool.

The Premier League giants have put the 26-year-old on their summer wish-list and boss Jurgen Klopp is understood to have told club executives that he is keen to bring the player to Anfield this summer.



Costa arrived in Bavaria in the summer of 2015 for a fee of €30M signing a five-year deal with the German champions. Since the departure of Pep Guardiola and the subsequent arrival of Carlo Ancelotti on the bench at the Allianz Arena, Costa’s form has deteriorated with the Italian tactician preferring to leave him on the bench.



This has led to a row breaking out between the player and the club over new contract talks with President Uli Hoeneß being particularly critical of his actions.