On the eve of the enormous challenge against Spain, the Italy Under 17 National team will not be able to rely on Juventus striker Moises Kean, and the situation is immediately sour. Inventor of the decisive goal in the European debut match against Croatia, the Bianconero bomber was called on Thursday night to Turin, with the aim of being available to Allegri for the derby against Torino on the weekend. Some worry that the Vercelli bomber will be at risk for muscular fatigue that might put him at risk for the upcoming commitments with the National team.

DECISIVE PARTY - A tough decision to understand, considering that Kean would have played a prominent role in such a delicate game, but still allowed by the regulations. The Under 17 is not one of the formal commitments on the FIFA calendar and clubs therefore have the option not to release their players. More importantly, if, as learned from calciomercato.com, that the Italian Football Federation and coach were well are of the ‘case’ of Kean, who tomorrow will be replaced by Genoan Pellegri. Italy-Spain is the most complicated match in the Azzurrini group that, in case of success, could also open the path to the semi-finals in advance. This tournament is particularly important as it offers five seats for the World Cup next October in India.