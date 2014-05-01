Juve push for Keita: here is their new offer for him
06 August at 21:05Keita Balde is a very hot name on this summer's transfer window as many clubs have been after the young Lazio player. Other than Milan, Inter and West Ham, Juve are also strongly after him as he would prefer a move to Turin. His contract will be expiring next season as Juve are in pole position to get him. They know that they might be able to get him on a free transfer next year but they would prefer getting him right away. It will now be up to Claudio Lotito as he could decide to sell him right away or risk losing him for free next off-season.
IMPROVED OFFER - To maintain their good understanding with Lotito, Juve are ready to improve their offer from him right away. According to Premium Sport (via TuttoJuve), Juve have offered Lazio 20 million euros plus 5 million euros in bonuses for him as this is close to the 30 million euros that Lotito wants to get. After the Italian supercup on August 13th, Juve and Lazio will likely re-discuss a deal as the Bianconeri are hoping to close negotiations for him as soon as possible ...
