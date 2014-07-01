According to reports from Premium Sport

, Juventus have put Pietro Pellegri and Eddy Salcedo in their spotlight. The two young Genoa talents are Serie A’s brightest young potential stars, and have been attracting interest from across Italy. Reports are linking the Bianconeri to an attractive move for the Grifone pair, with Juve bringing 40 million EUR plus the loan of Moise Kean to the negotiating table. It would be an important investment in youth for the Bianconeri, who are usually purchasing world class players for massive sums.