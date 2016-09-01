Juve put Liverpool midfielder & Reds target on summer shopping list as Verratti set for PSG stay

Juventus will be looking to strengthen their midfield in the summer with the Old Lady willing to make one big signing to further boost their squad. Italy star Marco Verratti is known to be the bianconeri summer transfer priority but the player has recently told French media that he’s not considering leaving PSG in the summer.

“There are no many project like this one around Europe”, Verratti said.

“I want to stay at PSG.”

The Old Lady is then monitoring other names around Europe who could help her to raise the quality level in the middle of the pitch.

According to ilbianconero.com there are four names on the Serie A giants’ shopping list. One is Corentin Tolisso who would cost Juventus € 40 million. Emre Can is also a possible transfer target as the Germany midfielder’s contract with Liverpool expires in 2018. Mahmoud Dahoud contract also expires in less than 18 months. The Syria-born German midfielder has a € 10 million release clause that can be activated by any club at the end of the season. The Borussia Monchengladbach star is also a transfer target of Liverpool. The Juventus news outlet, in the end, reports that Leon Goretzka is also being scouted by Juve.

