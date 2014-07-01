Juve ready to spend big again thanks to huge Champions League prize money
10 May at 19:05Juventus are the first team to qualify for the Champions League finals as the bianconeri beat Monaco 4-1 on aggregate managing to reach their second European final in the last three years.
According to gianlucadimarzio, Juventus will earn as much as € 127 million thanks to their achievements in Europe. The huge Champions League prize money that Juventus will cash in includes bonuses provided by UEFA for progressing until the final as well as TV rights and ticket sales.
The Old Lady made Gonzalo Higuain the most expensive player in the history of the club last summer and the Argentinean has justified his price-tag through 32 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
With a similar prize money, Juventus fans can dream of another big name joining the J Stadium in the summer. Several world-class stars are being linked with a summer move to Turin, from Alexis Sanchez to Marco Verratti and Douglas Costa.
