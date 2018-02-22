Juve-Real and Roma-Barça: Serie A clubs endure nightmare draw

Since eliminating Tottenham Hotspur from the UEFA Champions League at Wembley last week, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has stated on more than one occasion that he would prefer to avoid Barcelona and Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.



The Tuscan will be glad he does not face yet another trip to Catalonia (yet), but will no doubt be frustrated by the fact his side will play Los Blancos at this stage of the competition. Indeed, he has gone on record as saying Zinedine Zidane’s side are favourites to win the tournament.



Meanwhile, Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco and his players face the unenviable task of trying to overcome Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez et al over the course of two matches which are sure to test the capital side to the absolute limit.



It suffices to say that Serie A’s two representatives landed the teams everyone else will be grateful to have avoided. A difficult 180 minutes of football lie ahead for both, though it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they can qualify for the semi-finals. They have the quality to do so but what they will need is a cast iron game plan to overcome the two best teams on the planet. In short, the Italians require perfection to progress.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)