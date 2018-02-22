Paulo Dybala seems to be back as he is decisive again for Juve. Even so, Argentina national team coach Jorge Sampaoli did not call him up for Argentina's next games as they are getting ready to face Italy and Spain. As he now has a bit of time off, Dybala decided to go on a quick mini trip to Madrid alongside his brother/agent. Dybala posted a story on his Instagram account confirming this trip. You can view the pictures bellow (via IlBianconero):







As AS.com said, Real Madrid look on as they have interest in Paulo Dybala. Their main target for next summer will be PSG's Neymar but if they fail to get him, then Dybala is one of the main alternatives.



