Juventus and Real Madrid continue to forge a relationship in the transfer market. The two clubs seem to have a great bond after the negotiations that brought Alvaro Morata to Turin then promptly returned him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Now there are reportedly new developments involving James Rodriguez and Paulo Dybala.



JUVE WANT JAMES:



Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta wants the 25-year-old Colombian playmaker and this has been confirmed in today’s edition of Spanish sports daily As who report that the Serie A champions will attempt to steal a march on Chelsea to bring the player to Turin in the summer.

REAL, ASSAULT ON DYBALA: