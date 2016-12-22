From Spain: Juve & Real to enter discussions on possible Dybala sale
23 December at 10:00
Juventus and Real Madrid continue to forge a relationship in the transfer market. The two clubs seem to have a great bond after the negotiations that brought Alvaro Morata to Turin then promptly returned him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Now there are reportedly new developments involving James Rodriguez and Paulo Dybala.
JUVE WANT JAMES:
Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta wants the 25-year-old Colombian playmaker and this has been confirmed in today’s edition of Spanish sports daily As who report that the Serie A champions will attempt to steal a march on Chelsea to bring the player to Turin in the summer.
REAL, ASSAULT ON DYBALA:
On the opposite side of the coin, the Merengues are getting serious about Juve striker Paulo Dybala who remains the dream next summer for Real President Florentino Perez. Mundo Deportivo claims that the patron is prepared to break the bank to bring the 23-year-old Argentine to the Spanish capital in June. The journal also suggests that the Old Lady could be persuaded to part with one of their crown jewels for a mega-offer from the Champions League holders and that Marotta is prepared to sit around the table and discuss the matter.
