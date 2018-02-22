Juve-Real Madrid 0-3, here are the CM ratings as Ronaldo is man of the match

There was a lot of hype ahead of this game but in the end, Real Madrid squashed Juve's UCL dreams as they came away with a heavy 0-3 away win in Turin. In the end, Cristiano Ronaldo was too much for the Bianconeri as he was the man of the match (as he scored two big goals for his side). Max Allegri has to be very disappointed as Dybala was sent off and Buffon-Barzagli and Chiellini struggled a lot at times.



Here are the CM.com player ratings:



Juventus:



Buffon (5), De Sciglio (4.5), Barzagli (4.5), Chiellini (4.5), Asamoah (5.5), Douglas Costa (5), Khedira (6.5), Bentancur (6), Alex Sandro (5.5), Dybala (4), Higuain (5). Coach Allegri (5).



Real Madrid:



Navas (6.5), Carvajal (7), Sergio Ramos (6.5), Varane (7), Marcelo (7), Modric (6.5), Casemiro (7), Kroos (6.5), Isco (7.5), Ronaldo (9.5), Benzema (6.5). Coach Zidane (7.5).



Tops: Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, Marcelo



Flops: Dybala, Chiellini, Barzagli



Man of the Match: Cristiano Ronaldo (9.5)



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)