Juventus will be taking on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions league as this won't be an easy game for the Bianconeri. Even so, Allegri's club have a great track record against Los Blancos as there last meeting in a two-legged tie was back in 2015. Juve had won the opening game in Turin by a 2-1 score line as they then drew Real Madrid 1-1 in Spain. In the first game in Turin, Chiellini and Ronaldo had a heated battle as all Bianconeri fans remember this episode. You can view a picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.