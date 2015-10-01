Juve-Real Madrid potential Dybala-Kroos swap may keep Neymar at PSG
04 December at 11:15Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering a swap deal that would see Toni Kroos and cash sent to Juventus in exchange for Paulo Dybala, according to Rai Sport.
Juve reportedly are not looking to part ways with the Argentine playmaker and could offer Dybala an increased salary to help fend off Madrid. The Serie A champions, however, are not ready to keep Dybala at all costs. The right offer would facilitate the precocious trequartista away from Torino.
Beppe Marotta is said to want both Kroos and his midfield partner Luka Modric in any exchange involving his prized young playmaker. At the moment, that appears to be a bridge too far for Perez, as he strongly opposes parting with both.
Rumors around Kroos have been swirling for some time. It is also rumored that Perez is willing to include both him and oft-injured forward Gareth Bale in a swap for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.
