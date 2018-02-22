Juve-Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos, Dybala and Bentancur will miss the return leg...

Juventus and Real Madrid are still currently playing the first leg of this UEFA Champions league tie as Zidane's club have a huge 0-3 lead. This has been a perfect game for Real Madrid as Ronaldo was on fire for them. The return leg now seems like a formality for Real Madrid as they have a foot into the next round. Even so, they will have to do without Sergio Ramos who picked up a yellow card tonight. Max Allegri's Juve on the other hand will have to do without Paulo Dybala (who picked up a red card) as well as Rodrigo Bentancur (who picked up a yellow card).



It is not over till it's over but it will take nothing less than a miracle for Juve to progress to the next round. They will be taking on Real Madrid next week in Madrid on April 11th 2018. Juve are currently first in the Italian Serie A standings as this will likely become their main focus...