The next pearl of Brazilian football has sparked hell again. Basically, everyone wants him, and it can be a classic battle when a talent explodes from those parts. The stunning South American Vinicius Jr., a Flamengo striker born in 2000, has turned the spotlight overwhelmingly over and over. Meanwhile, Juventus has been paying close attention with particular interest. In Brazil rumors have begun that "The Bianconeri are ready to pay the clause," but none of this is verified, there is not a 30m offer on the table. Also because Juve has a different policy on such investments.

AUCTIONS AND CLAUSES - Meanwhile, the 30 million would not be enough: as is often the case in Brazil, it is also the boy's agents and family who need to be economically satisfied. Then, Marotta and Paratici are not going to participate in auctions or expenses out of the ordinary for Vinicius Jr, a great talent but not yet affirmed. Barcelona and Real Madrid have already begun a duel with millions of offers: 8 to the family, 8 to agents, over 30 to Flamengo from Real, they report in Spain. And Barça will still consider the idea of ​​even buying the right of first option on him, not the entire badge. Different strategies and millions of rivers are flowing, Flamengo breathes for now and will now definitely keep him in the first team, the announcement given by the coach last night. Meanwhile, Juve puts things straight: neither clauses nor auctions, Vinicius Jr. can be an appreciated opportunity. Not to stir up madness.