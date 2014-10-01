The year 2016/2017 confirms the improvement reported in previous years; for the third year the business closed with a profit.

The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2017, reporting a profit of € 42.6 million which will be allocated to reserves.

The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting is called on 24 October 2017 at the Allianz Stadium.

The Juventus Board of Directors approved the draft budget for the 2016/17 season at 30 June. There many reasons for Juventus to be happy as the budget marks + € 38.5 million compared to the 2015/16 budget and expected profits are set to € 42.6 million, € 4.1 million more than the previous year.The Juventus 2016-2017 budget also recorded a record for revenues (including capital gains) of € 562.7 million, an increased 45.1% compared to € 387.9 million in 2015-2016. This is the third consecutive year with no losses for Juventus.The accumulated funds, as specified in the release, will not be reinvested in the immediate but will be used as a reserve as the 2017/18 is currently in the loss but conditioned by the performance that the team will have during the current Champions League.​Juventus have also released an official announcement:In a meeting chaired by club president Andrea Agnelli, the Juventus Football Club S.p.A board of directors today approved the draft financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2017: