As Juventus secure the services of midfielder Tomas Rincon and continue their pursuit of Witsel and Gagliardini, it looks like the end of the road for Mario Lemina. The 23-year-old Gabon international arrived in Turin on an initial loan-deal from Marseille in 2015 before making the move permanent for a fee worth €9.5 million.



Now it seems his future lies elsewhere with interest from both the Premier League and Germany. Last summer, Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri tried to persuade the player to join the English champions whilst there was also strong interest from the Bundesliga. That interest has continued and both Red Bull Leipzig and Hertha Berlin are strongly tipped to be one of his final destinations next month.



The bianconeri are believed to be ready to listen to offers in the region of €15 million which could still prove a stumbling block. The future for Lemina looks uncertain and it’s unlikely to be at his current employer.





