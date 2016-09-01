Tomas Rincon. The 28-year-old underwent a four-hour medical at the clubs medical centre today and the operation with the port club will be for an initial €2 million loan plus a further €8 million heading to Genoa next summer as the signing becomes permanent. Le visite di Tomas #Rincon sono terminate al #JMedical ➡️ https://t.co/KmBAvMqWpV pic.twitter.com/BIKV2DXIlw — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 29, 2016

Rincon joined Genoa from Hamburg in 2014 and has made 77 appearances for the rossoblu scoring three times. His adventure in Turin is set to start at home to Bologna on January 8.







