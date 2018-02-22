As the Corriere dello Sport reveal, however, there is one big name that can’t escape attention: that of Antoine Griezmann. What would, we ask, happen if the Frenchman joined? Would Paulo Dybala still have the same role?

Tuttosport, for their part, report again that Anthony Martial is very much liked by the Bianconeri. This follows reports that Manchester United plan to offload the Frenchman in order to sign Gareth Bale.

The Turinese paper also picked up Didier Deschamps’ opinion on the issue: “If he were to ask me about Juventus, I’ll give it to him like I did with Matuidi, but it’s up to the players themselves to decide, and to Manchester United don’t want to lose him anyway.”

The Bianconeri are also thinking of a number of players, including Emre Can,

Pellegrini (Roma), Cristante (Atalanta), Milinkovic (Lazio), Rabiot (PSG) and Ramsey (Arsenal). In defence, Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) and Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) are liked, as are Bernat (Bayern Monaco),Gayà (Valencia), Digne (Barcellona) and Hector (Colonia). Bellerin (Arsenal), Meunier (PSG) and Florenzi (Roma) are also being taken into consideration, as well as Edinson Cavani.