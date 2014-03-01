Juve, Roma and Chelsea target Kessie: 'It is an honor, I still haven't decided my future'

19 appearances and 6 goals are Franck Kessié's 2016-17 Atalanta stats as many clubs have been monitoring the young midfielder. Kessié has attracted the interest of many Serie A and EPL clubs as his talent combined to his young age make him a hot commodity.



HIS INTERVIEW: Here is what Kessié had to say in an interview with So Foot : « I don't know if Atalanta received offers for me but if they did, it would be an honor. In the end, I am happy to have stayed with Atalanta. We are a growing squad and we are doing very well. My playing time with Cesena in the Serie B was very rewarding for me as it gave me the chance to adapt myself to european football. Let's see what happens in the future... ».



COMPETITION - Other than Juventus , Roma were another team that had strong interest in him in the past January transfer window but in the end, a move failed to happen (the player was competing in the African cup of nations with Ivory Coast). Roma will surely be back again come summer time as they view him as a rising talent. Chelsea and Manchester United are two other EPL clubs who are still monitoring the situation as time will tell where Kessié finally ends up....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)