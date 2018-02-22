Juve, Rugani: 'I learn so much from Barzagli and Chiellini...'

Juventus beat Udinese earlier today as they leapfrogged Napoli into first place for the time being. Here is what Daniele Rugani had to say to press after the win against Udinese:



"This was a very important game for us and to get the three points was crucial indeed. We were coming off a huge UCL win against Tottenham so this could've easliy of been a trap game for us. I am happy by our performance as everyone gave it their all today. We responded in the right way and we attacked them from the get go which was important to establish ourselves in the game. Usage? Allegri can always count on me, I always try to give my best when my name is called. It has been like this for three years now and I am always happy to help the team out. Barzagli and Chiellini? They are great examples on and off the pitch. I learn new things from them every day and it is an honor for me to work with players like this. They are amazing players...".