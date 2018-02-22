Juve, Rugani: "I will never forget Astori. On Tottenham..."
05 March at 21:43Yesterday was a difficult day for Italian football because of the passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Here is what Daniele Rugani had to say on the matter as he spoke to JTv (via IlBianconero):
" First off, I want to send my sympathies to the Astori family. A good person has now left us, this is the best way to describe Davide. He was someone very simple as respect and honesty were two of his main attributes. I had the privilege to get to know him with the Italian national team as we will never forget him. Dybala assist? Paulo did everything by himself on that goal. After that goal I told him that I was the one who got the assist as we laughed! It wasn't a decisive moment since there is still a long way to go but it was important especially considering Napoli's result against Roma".
"Juve? We always try up until the very end, this is one of our strengths. We have been playing much better at the back too which is very important. This has always been in our DNA. Tottenham? This will be a crucial game for us. I think it will be much more open compared to the Lazio game. English teams play in a different way compared to Italian teams so let's see. We drew them 2-2 in the opening game and we know that we will have to give more than 100% to come away with a win...".
