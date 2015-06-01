There was a double blow for the Brazilian defense yesterday, who lost Marcelo and Miranda for their upcoming game against Colombia. Following the Selecao’s victory over Ecuador, Tite has called Juventus’ Alex Sandro and Jemerson of Monaco in place of the injured Marcelo (Real Madrid) and Miranda as Brazil prepare for their next 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Colombia on Tuesday. The Inter defender took a shot to the head, and could return to Italy earlier than expected.

Obrigada a todos pelas mensagens, fico muito feliz em receber todo este carinho em breve estarei de volta ao gramados ...