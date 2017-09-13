As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Mattia De Sciglio suffered an injury during Juventus’ Champions League match Tuesday against Barcelona. Further tests have diagnosed the player with macroscopic injuries to his lower right leg, which will keep the defender from the playing field for at least three weeks. Max Allegri will be forced to find other alternatives after the injury to De Sciglio, as Lichtsteiner is not listed on the Champions League roster. The Swiss flyer will immediately move in to replace De Sciglio in Juve’s Serie A matches, but the Old Lady may be forced to use Sturaro when they face Olympiakos later this month.

The other alternative in that position would be newcomer Howedes, who was not available for the Barca clash through injury. Regardless of who plays, Allegri will have some research and analysis to accomplish before making important decisions going forward in both domestic and European competitions. Juve fans will be hoping that the injury bug can soon disappear, with De Sciglio joining Marchisio, Khedira, Chiellini, and Howedes on the unavailable list.