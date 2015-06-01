Every now and again in modern football there is a glimpse into the past. A look into a time when footballers had pride, dignity, and humility. But it was also a time when clubs treated their players more like people and less like business assets and investments. This can be said especially for Juve’s Stephan Lichtsteiner, who is now dealing for the second time in his Bianconeri career with being left out of Champions League football. The Swiss player, although only one of the few remaining that has won all six Scudetti, has been excluded from the Old Lady’s squad list for the upcoming European campaign.

Lichtsteiner has commented on his exclusion from the Juventus Champions League list through his Facebook profile: "A tough hit and a great disappointment - so is life - the important thing is not how many times one falls but how many times one has the strength to get up, to roll up their sleeves and to continue to fight without ever letting go. Now more than ever I will continue to do my utmost to honor this shirt!”

It’s a powerful message from a player who will likely be moving towards the exit door in Turin, but rather than lambasting the club for mistreatment and forcing a move, the Swiss defender remains true to his heart and humble in his words. It’s a message not only for Juve or Italy, but for the sport itself.