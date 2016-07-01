It’s a ongoing saga of sad stories for the Juventus defense, especially in regard to the right side. Mattia De Sciglio is out through injury for at least a couple of weeks, and today, Benedikt Howedes, who has not yet featured with the Bianconeri jersey, returned to the injury list. It’s beginning to create a headache for Massimiliano Allegri, who therefore, has to make some important and decisive choices. Juve’s upcoming matches against Torino and Olympiacos in the Champions League, will give Allegri very limited choices on the right side of defense.

With Stephan Lichtsteiner only available for the derby in Torino but not on Wednesday for the Champions League challenge (the Swiss flyer is not on the UEFA list), Allegri will have to decide between the adapted roles of either Andrea Barzagli or Stefano Sturaro at right back. The Italy international is a stout and intelligent defender, but does not offer as much in the final third as the others. With only Sturaro to deputise in a position rather newly presented to him, the decision to rule out Lichtsteiner from the European squad list now comes back to haunt the Old Lady, as well as the choice not to buy another right back on the market.