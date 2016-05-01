On the same day as the revealing of the Serie A fixtures for the upcoming season, there was a meeting in Milan between the presidents and executives of the 20 Serie A teams. In addition to comments surrounding the most interesting matchdays, there was also the space to talk about the market.

ON KEITA - Confirmation comes from Beppe Marotta, Juventus director, to Premium Sport. "We are looking for a midfield reinforcement, an experienced player, Matuidi is a hypothesis. We talked with Claudio Lotito, he is going to evaluate the congruity of the proposal that we have made. Negotiations do not happen in one day, he wants Juve. We are a point of reference, the fact that players want us is important."

DERBY D'ITALIA - The race for the Biancoceleste striker is very much alive. With his current deal with Lazio due to expire in 2018, both Juve and Inter are attracted to the talented young attacker, and in recent weeks had several contacts with his agent Roberto Calenda. Both clubs have found a consensus with the Senegalese winger, but have yet to agree with Lazio president Lotito, who evaluates the player around 25m EUR. Now that Juve has come with a new offer, it could very well be another derby of Italy, with Inter ready to counterattack...



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

