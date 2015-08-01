Juve's Rugani: why Arsenal and Spurs target should cost as much as Van Dijk

Italian media outlet IlBianconero.com reports that Juventus Italian central defender Daniele Rugani who is currently being tracked by North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham should cost at last as much as Liverpool paid for Dutch international Virgil Van Dijk.



According to the report, Rugani's CV is far more packed with accomplishments than Van Dijk's as well as the former Empoli defender being three years younger than him too. Rugani has played five Champions league matches to Van Dijk's six whilst also having played 54 Serie A fixtures with the Bianconeri whilst the Dutchman is yet to make an impact at a big club.



British reports suggest that Arsenal and Tottenham are prepared to offer €40 million for Rugani which according to IlBianconero is laughable given what Liverpool paid for Van Dijk.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)