The summit between Verona's Filippo Fusco and Juventus Fabio Paratici is complete, and the future of Juve’s Moise Kean has been decided. The 17 year old striker was always close to a move, after enduring limited space playing behind Higuain in the Juve attacking lineup. Thus Hellas Verona have arrived with the most attractive offer for the club and player, taking him on a dry loan to the Bentegodi. According to Sky Sport, the Veronese club has accelerated their efforts for Kean, and the final day of the transfer window will likely see the player’s loan finalized.

Finito l'incontro tra il ds del #Verona Filippo Fusco e Fabio Paratici: ore decisive per il futuro di #Kean. #Juventus pic.twitter.com/uVulxEKACL — ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) August 31, 2017