Heading to Cardiff. All Juve's efforts at every level are aimed at achieving the goal that can turn this season into something unrepeatable. The Champions League is a milestone and also as a starting point, a fundamental crossroads on the market for the future. Such a delicate moment to double up the efforts and future plans of the Bianconeri leadership for a spending campaign that could significantly change depending on the outcome of the Champions League final. So many bargaining deals, so many different situations possible, but all postponed until the end of the season and the result of the match against Real Madrid. In either case, the Bianconeri dynasty will likely continue, but there are two different strategies ready to come to life. From June 4, they will turn in one way or the other.

WITH CHAMPIONS - In case of victory, there is the Galileo Ferraris course that will accelerate the continued success, always in the name of quality and a position among the top eight of Europe to consolidate year after year. Speaking of refoundation would be wrong in any case, but with the Champions' victory the most successful cycle of Juve's history would end up being the pathway for an intense flow of incoming operations. With some excellent buys and the launch of its prized young players, the Bianconeri have the potential to set up a new long-term cycle, albeit ready for the present.

WITHOUT CHAMPIONS - In the case of losing out on their most sought after goal, then the market could take a turn for conservation. Less signings, realistic goals and a perspective to renew the contracts of the starting eleven and the key older players. Shy of any unrefusable offers that could enhance the squad, the team could remain relatively unchanged. This will be the last season to try renew any contracts that expire in 2018, which is the point of arrival for several Bianconeri players. Many of these will coincide with the World Cup, always a venue for players to increase their marketability and value.