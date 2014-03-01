Juventus continues to seek a central defender on the market to replace the outgoing starting position of Leonardo Bonucci. The name of Valencia’s Argentine Garay is currently one of the hottest in recent weeks, while Manolas and De Vrij for the moment have been set aside. Allegri already has four central defenders available and, as reported by Ilbianconero.com, believes that the back line is already complete. But should an attractive market opportunity arise, Juve would not hesitate to make a move and to take advantage of it.

Otherwise the Bianconeri could also decide to stay with the current players in their squad without buying a heir to the new Milan player, as the experience and youth among Chiellini, Barzagli, Benatia, and Rugani is well dispersed. Just weeks ago Valencia had shown interest in Juve’s Mario Lemina, and a package deal to include the player plus cash could perhaps still be a possibility for the Old Lady to swoop for Garay.