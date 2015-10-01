Juve seek Buffon replacement: Chelsea and Real Madrid warned
27 November at 21:40Gigi Buffon has retired from the Italian national team as he will also retire from club football at the end of this season. The Bianconeri had acquired Szczesny but he might not be their only solution to replace Buffon according to ilBianconero.
Marotta and Paratici have been working hard and scouting many different keepers around the world. Other than the keepers that the Bianconeri already own, Atletico's Jan Oblak (who has a release clause of 100 million euros), Athletic Bilbao's Kepa (who has a 40 million euros release clause) and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois are all on Juve's whish-list. It remains to be seen if Juve will want to spend this much on a keeper but one thing is certain: they will likely add a piece to their roster come summer time.
Juve are currently third in the Italian Serie A standings as they are behind Napoli and Inter Milan. Their next game will be against Napoli as this will be a real showdown....
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
