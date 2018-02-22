Juve set for summer revolution if Allegri stays: Chelsea and Arsenal monitor the situation
24 April at 18:43The future of Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is up in the air. Rerports in England claim the Italian tops the shortlist of both Chelsea and Arsenal, whilst Italian media claim his future at Juventus could be in doubt if he fails to win the Scudetto this season.
Allegri has gone on to win three Serie A titles and just as much Coppa Italia during his three-year spell at the Allianz Stadium. This season, however, is proving to be the toughest for the Italian manager and the Old Lady who is only one point clear of second-placed Napoli with four games still to be played.
In the next month Juve will be due to play two crucial away games against Inter (next week) and Roma (May) and that make the path towards the 7th successive scudetto way more complicated for the bianconeri.
Allegri has never hidden his desire to coach a team outside Serie A one day and the Italian tactician will meet the club’s board at the end of the season to discuss about his future.
Chelsea and Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation bearing in mind that if Allegri decides to continue with Juve he will demand the club’s board to make drastical changes in the team. Reports in Italy confirm that some of those changes will be ‘natural’ (contracts of Buffon, Lichtsteiner and Asamoah expire in the summer), whilst some other player will probably be sold somewhere else. An example could be Mario Mandzukic who has several requests in China and around Europe.
Either Alex Sandro or Paulo Dybala could also leave if the right offer arrives.
@lorebetto
