Juve set to miss out on Matic as Man Utd ‘closing in’ on Chelsea wantaway
30 July at 10:48Juventus and Manchester United are looking for midfield reinforcement and both the bianconeri and the Red Devils are expected to complete the signing of one new centre midfielder by the end of the summer transfer window.
The Old Lady is being linked with several top players around Europe including Emre Can, Blaise Matuidi and Nemanja Matic.
The Serbian is being linked with a move to Manchester United as well and according to the Daily Mail the Red Devils will complete the move of the wantaway Chelsea midfielder next week.
Matic was not included in Chelsea’s squad for the pre-season tour in Singapore and that is evidence that the player is going to leave South West London in the summer.
José Mourinho is a long time admirer of Matic, so much so he also signed him at Chelsea back in January 2014.
Juventus are also likely to miss out on the signing of Emre Can with Blaise Matuidi who is now believed to be the bianconeri summer transfer priority.
